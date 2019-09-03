Some Nest smart home products spotted with ‘Google Nest’ branding

Some Nest smart home products have turned up in stores featuring a sticker denoting a ‘Google Nest’ rebrand.
Spotted by 9to5Google, the sticker says that “Nest is now Google Nest” and welcomes users “to the helpful home.” Additionally, the label features a ‘g.co/nest‘ link that navigates to a Google and Nest landing page on the search giant’s online store.
The rebranding effort came alongside the Nest Hub Max announcement and the renaming of the Google Home Hub to the Nest Hub at Google I/O 2019.
According to 9to5, Nest Hello boxes at a U.S. Best Buy feature the sticker, but other Nest products don’t. At the time of writing, it’s not clear if the labels have turned up at other stores, or anywhere north of the border.
It likely won’t be long before the rebrand hits all Nest products. New products coming down the pipeline will include the new Google Nest branding as well, although likely on the packaging and not via a sticker.
Image: 9to5Google
Source: 9to5Google
