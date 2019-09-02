Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in September

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this September.
Get ready for your heart to break as the Notebook is leaving Netflix this month.
It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix in September.
Last Chance
- The Notebook (09/01/2019)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (09/06/2019)
- Happy Gilmore (09/06/2019)
- Kindergarten Cop (09/06/2019)
- 17 Again (09/14/2019)
- Drug Wars: season 1 (09/14/2019)
- Dear John (09/29/2019)
- Midsomer Murders: series 1-19 (09/30/2019)
While all of these shows are leaving Netflix this month, check out what’s coming to the streaming service, here.
Comments