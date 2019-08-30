Freedom Mobile offering sweet 25GB data for $80/month deal

Freedom Mobile has slashed its plan prices by a few dollars for back-to-school and is offering 12GB for $45 or even 30GB for $105.
Freedom has been expanding its coverage zones throughout the summer to new locations across Canada including Lethbridge, Alberta and Prince Rupert British Columbia, which means even more Canadians can access these excellent deals.
The plan prices are as follows if you bring your own device (BYOD):
- 12GB + 500MB of Nationwide data – unlimited texting – $45
- 12GB + 1GB of Nationwide data – unlimited calling and texting – $50
- 14GB + 1GB of Nationwide data – unlimited calling and texting – $60
- 15GB + 2GB of Nationwide data – unlimited calling and texting – $65
- 25GB + 2GB of Nationwide data – unlimited calling and texting – $80
- 30GB + 5GB of Nationwide data – unlimited calling and texting in the U.S. and Canada – $105
These prices take into account the $5 discount subscribers get if they sign up for recurring payments. It’s worth noting that at the top of Freedom’s plan page, there’s a toggle to switch between BYOD plans and plans where you’re getting a phone, which are $5 to $10 more depending on the plan.
These are also Freedom ‘Big Gig’ plans which means that after you go over your data allotment, you’ll be given unlimited data throttled at 256Kbps download speed and at 128Kbps upload speed.
Overall, if you’re in an area with solid Freedom coverage, these are some of the best phone deals you can get right now.
Source: Freedom Mobile Via: iPhone in Canada
