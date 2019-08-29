OnePlus TV will receive Android TV updates for at least 3 years, company hints at more IoT devices

While the OnePlus TV won’t be available in Canada at launch, it’s important to follow along as the company expands its product lineup.
Another update with further details regarding the television has been revealed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. The OnePlus TV will be powered by Android TV and promises to be “burdenless” and “fast and smooth.”
Earlier reports hinted OnePlus plans to create its own AI assistant for the TV, though Lau noted that the company will continue its relationship with Google and that it will bring features “like the Play Store and Google Assistant” to the upcoming OnePlus TV. In addition, OnePlus committed to releasing OnePlus TV Android TV updates for at least three years.
Other known specs OnePlus TV secs include a 4K QLED display, with the TV’s menu only displaying at 1080p. The TV is also tipped to feature a Mediatek MT5670 processor and will be available in several sizes, including a 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models.
The OnePlus TV will be unveiled next month, with rumours pointing towards a September 26th event.
Finally, Lau noted in this latest blog post that the “OnePlus TV is our first step to establish a OnePlus IoT ecosystem gradually. In order to do so, we had to choose an operating system that can interact and seamlessly connect with your Android phone.”
This statement indicates that OnePlus could have plans to branch out to other smart home products eventually.
Source: OnePlus
