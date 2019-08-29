Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in September

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This September shows like Elite, Glitch, and Tiny House Nation will feature new seasons on the streaming service.
This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix, click here.
September 6th
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing
- Elite: season 2
- Hip-Hop Evolution: season 3
- Jake Whitehall: Travels with My Father: season 3
- The Spy
September 10th
- Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
- Evelyn
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020
September 12th
- The I-Land
- The Mind, Explained
September 13th
- The Chef Show: volume 2
- Hello, Privilege, It’s Me, Chelsea
- Kabeneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
- The Ranch: part 7
- Tall Girl
- Unbelievable
September 15th
- Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
September 17th
- The Last Kids on Earth
September 20th
- Between Two Ferns: The Movie
- Criminal
- Disenchantment: part 2
- Fastest Car: season 2
- Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
- Las del hockey
September 23rd
- Team Kaylie
September 24th
- Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
September 25th
- Abstract: The Art of Design: season 2
- Birders
- Glitch: season 3
September 26th
- Explained: season 2
September 27th
- Bard of Blood
- Dragons: Rescue Riders
- In the Shadow of the Moon
- The Politician
- Skylines
- Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
- Vis a vis: Season 4
September 29th
- Tiny House Nation: volume 2
September 30th
- Mo Gilligan: Momentum
Netflix Original Vagabond will also join the service in September.
