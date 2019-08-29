News
PREVIOUS|

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in September

Aug 29, 2019

7:07 AM EDT

0 comments

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This September shows like Elite, Glitch, and Tiny House Nation will feature new seasons on the streaming service.

This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix, click here.

September 6th

  • Archibald’s Next Big Thing
  • Elite: season 2
  • Hip-Hop Evolution: season 3
  • Jake Whitehall: Travels with My Father: season 3
  • The Spy

September 10th

  • Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
  • Evelyn
  • Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020

September 12th

  • The I-Land
  • The Mind, Explained

September 13th

  • The Chef Show: volume 2
  • Hello, Privilege, It’s Me, Chelsea
  • Kabeneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
  • The Ranch: part 7
  • Tall Girl
  • Unbelievable

September 15th

  • Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison

September 17th

  • The Last Kids on Earth

September 20th

  • Between Two Ferns: The Movie
  • Criminal
  • Disenchantment: part 2
  • Fastest Car: season 2
  • Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
  • Las del hockey

September 23rd

  • Team Kaylie

September 24th

  • Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

September 25th

  • Abstract: The Art of Design: season 2
  • Birders
  • Glitch: season  3

September 26th

  • Explained: season 2

September 27th

  • Bard of Blood
  • Dragons: Rescue Riders
  • In the Shadow of the Moon
  • The Politician
  • Skylines
  • Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
  • Vis a vis: Season 4

September 29th

  • Tiny House Nation: volume 2

September 30th

  • Mo Gilligan: Momentum

Netflix Original Vagabond will also join the service in September.

Related Articles

Resources

Jun 19, 2019

11:11 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in July 2019

News

Jul 30, 2019

1:23 PM EDT

Jason Momoa will star in upcoming Netflix Original ‘Sweet Girl’

Resources

Aug 21, 2019

11:31 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in September 2019

Resources

Nov 27, 2018

7:04 AM EDT

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in December

Comments