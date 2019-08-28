YouTube Kids gets new age filters for content and a web experience

YouTube is rolling out two significant updates for its ‘Kids’ platform that should help parents manage how their children access video content on the internet.
The app will now support new age filters that parents can select to help filter content based on the child, and YouTube is launching a new web experience as well.
Age filters should be available now across the app and web service. Parents can pick between three different age groups to filter content: Preschool, Younger and Older. According to YouTube, the filters break down as follows:
- Preschool (4 and under) is designed to allow kids to watch videos that promote creativity, playfulness, learning, and exploration.
- Younger (5-7) is designed to allow kids to explore their interests and search for a wide variety of topics, including songs, cartoons, crafts, and more.
- Older (8-12) is designed to allow kids with growing independence to search and explore additional music videos, gaming, family vlogs, science, and more.
Additionally, parents can still manually approve content for their kids and report content if the system gets it wrong. To learn more about the new filters, check out YouTube’s support page.
As for the web experience, YouTube says it will go live later this week. This marks the first time YouTube Kids will be available as something other than a dedicated app. Previously, the platform was only accessible through Android, iOS, Android TV and Roku apps.
The move to the web should give parents more flexibility and allows kids to access YouTube from more locations.
Source: YouTube, (2) Via: 9to5Google
