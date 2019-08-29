Capital One hacker indicted on two counts related to breach, could face 25 years

The software engineer that hacked Capital One’s database has been indicted on two counts, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Paige Thompson who stole details of over 100 million customers in the U.S., approximately six million from Canada, could face up to 25 years in prison. She will be arraigned in a district court in Seattle on September 5th, TechCrunch reported.
In July, Capital One announced it experienced a data breach and that the social security numbers of 140,000 U.S. credit card customers and 80,000 linked bank accounts were compromised in the breach.
Regarding Canadian credit card customers, the company said that about one million social insurance numbers were compromised.
Thompson was also able to obtain information such as customer status data, credit scores, credit limits and balances. Further, names, addresses, zip/postal codes, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and self-reported income leaked.
Canada’s Privacy Commissioner has opened an investigation into the breach.
Lawyers at Toronto-based law firm Landy Marr Kats has also filed a statement of claim to certify a $600 million CAD class-action lawsuit against Capital One. Those wishing to take part should contact the firm.
Source: Department of Justice, TechCrunch
