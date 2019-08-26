Samsung opens Galaxy Fold pre-registration in China, North America could be next

While there still isn’t a specific release date yet in North America, Samsung’s often-delayed Galaxy Fold is now available for pre-registration in China. This could indicate that more news about the foldable smartphone’s release in the U.S. and Canada is just around the corner, according to Sammobile.
It’s likely that Samsung could be planning to reveal the new Fold at IFA in Berlin in late August. To be clear, the China pre-registration page isn’t for pre-orders and instead only allows those interested to receive updates about the phone.
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold has experienced a rough few months. The phone was initially supposed to drop in the first half of 2019 in the U.S. and then this summer in Canada. Its release was pushed back due to design issues with early review units related to debris getting stuck behind the device’s foldable display.
Some journalists and YouTubers also removed a protective screen layer accidentally.
Samsung reportedly solved these Fold design flaws and even released a tutorial video showing off what looks like the improved protection running along the phone’s hinge.
The Galaxy Fold is set to cost $1,980 USD (about $2,628 CAD).
Source: Sammobile
