News
PREVIOUS|

Mystery Motorola phone renders leak with notchless, fullscreen display

The phone might have a pop-up selfie camera

Aug 13, 2019

10:35 AM EDT

0 comments

Motorola could have a stylish new device on the way with thin bezels and no notch at all.

According to renders leaked by Evan Blass @evleaks, the unknown Motorola phone sports thin bezels on the top and sides of the phone, with a thicker chin on the bottom featuring Motorola branding.

Blass didn’t provide any additional context with the photos, simply asking, “Which Moto is this?”

Blass shared another render of the device, this time from an angle. You can see the volume rocker and power button on the right edge.

However, there is no front-facing camera in sight. The phone may have a pop-up camera, but without seeing more of the device, it’s impossible to say.

It’s also worth noting that there’s no earpiece speaker grille visible in the renders. This could mean Motorola will use a different audio conduction technique, such as vibrating the glass similar to other phones.

While we don’t know a lot about this mystery Motorola, XDA Developers says it isn’t the upcoming Motorola One Action set to launch on August 23rd in India. It could be the Motorola One Macro or One Pro instead, or maybe a new device altogether.

Whatever device it is, hopefully Motorola packs some powerful specs into it to go with the slim outer look.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter) Via: XDA Developers

Related Articles

News

Jul 29, 2019

8:01 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 turns up in FCC documents with photos

News

Jul 25, 2019

11:57 AM EDT

Motorola announces new budget phone, Moto E6

News

Jul 4, 2019

11:56 AM EDT

Leaked Android Q build includes improved gesture navigation

Reviews

Jun 10, 2019

9:00 AM EDT

Moto Z4 Review: Not the king of midrange, but among the best

Comments