News
PREVIOUS|

Public Mobile offers 8GB of Canada-wide data, 2GB of U.S. data for $60/month

Aug 7, 2019

6:54 PM EDT

0 comments

Public Mobile

Public Mobile has kicked off a promotion that offers 8GB of Canada-wide data plus 2GB of U.S. for $60 CAD/month.

Note that the 8GB of data will be offered at 3G speed.

The promo also includes unlimited Canada- and U.S.-wide talk and text messaging, voicemail and call display.

Additionally, the promo includes 500MB in bonus data when you set up Auto-Pay pre-registered monthly payments.

In the fine print, Public Mobile says this is a “limited time offer” that’s “subject to change without notice.” Further, the rate plan “will expire if [the] account becomes inactive or the rate plan is changed,” notes the carrier.

More information on the offer can be found here.

Related Articles

News

Jul 25, 2019

12:41 PM EDT

Public Mobile makes sharing referrals even easier with new sharable URLs

News

Aug 5, 2019

11:54 AM EDT

Here’s a video of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ being used in public

News

Aug 1, 2019

6:57 PM EDT

Telus was Canada’s ‘Best Mobile Network’ during Q1 and Q2 2019: Ookla

News

Jul 30, 2019

11:12 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada discounts MacBook by $300 for back to school

Comments