Public Mobile offers 8GB of Canada-wide data, 2GB of U.S. data for $60/month

Public Mobile has kicked off a promotion that offers 8GB of Canada-wide data plus 2GB of U.S. for $60 CAD/month.
Note that the 8GB of data will be offered at 3G speed.
The promo also includes unlimited Canada- and U.S.-wide talk and text messaging, voicemail and call display.
Additionally, the promo includes 500MB in bonus data when you set up Auto-Pay pre-registered monthly payments.
In the fine print, Public Mobile says this is a “limited time offer” that’s “subject to change without notice.” Further, the rate plan “will expire if [the] account becomes inactive or the rate plan is changed,” notes the carrier.
More information on the offer can be found here.
Comments