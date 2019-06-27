Google has added a feature to Image Search that makes sharing GIFs sourced from the platform a more streamlined experience.
By tapping the share button below a search result, a user can now share a GIF directly to other Google platforms like Gmail, Hangouts, Android Messages and Whatsapp.
The feature is now live in the Google app for iOS and Android as well as Chrome for Android. Support for more platforms will come in the future, says Google.
Google adds that the new improvement is in part the result of its new GIF search engine, as well as the acquisition of Tenor, a GIF platform.
Google Images also welcomes content creators and providers to submit new GIFs either through Tenor or via the Google partnership team.
Source: Google Blog
