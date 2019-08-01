Google brings new media controls and all-black dark mode to Files app

Google has announced new audio player features to give users more control as well as a new all-black dark theme for its Files app.
In a blog post, the company shared details and statistics about the Files app, including an update that brings new controls when watching videos offline. There’s now the option to skip, rewind, or fast-forward videos or music.
Google says the feature will be available to everyone in the next few days.
The app now sports all-black dark mode to preserve battery and to reduce eye strain.
Google built the Files app for those with low phone storage. According to the company, Files frees about 8GB of space every second globally.
100 million people around the world use the Files by Google app each month.
Source: Google Blog
