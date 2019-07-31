New Nintendo Joy-Con set up for pre-order in Canada

If your heart started pumping about the two new Joy-Con sets when Nintendo announced them a few weeks ago, then you can finally put your money where your mouth is and pre-order them on Amazon.ca.
The new colour variant that you can currently pre-order is in Neon Purple and Neon Orange.
Both the sets are can be bought for $99 CAD, and the release date is on October 4th, 2019.
You can pre-order the purple and orange set here.
If you’re holding off for the Blue and Neon Yellow set then you can keep your eyes on its Amazon Store page, but it’s not available just yet.
Source: Amazon.ca
