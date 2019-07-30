16-inch MacBook Pro to feature ‘ultra-narrow’ bezels: report

Apple’s upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature an “ultra-narrow bezel” design, according to Taiwan’s DigiTimes.
What’s more, the publication says Apple will launch the new laptop in September.
In a recent report, IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin said the 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature a 3,072 x 1,920-pixel resolution panel manufactured by LG Display. In comparison, Apple’s current top-of-the-line 15-inch MacBook Pro model sports a display with a native 2,880 x 1,800 pixel resolution. Lin’s reporting was later corroborated by Taiwan’s Economic Daily News.
In a separate report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the laptop will feature a new scissor mechanism keyboard to replace the company’s current and troubled butterfly mechanism keyboard.
Note that DigiTimes has a mixed record predicting Apple product launches. Perhaps most famously, the publication recently published a report that said Apple planned to launch its AirPower inductive charging mat just days before the accessory was cancelled by the company.
That said, with multiple sources sharing the same details about the 16-inch MacBook Pro, it looks like Apple has locked in the design of the laptop.
