PlayStation 4 hits 100 million units sold milestone

With 3.2 million PlayStation 4 units sold this past fiscal quarter, Sony has now sold more than 100-million PS4s, the company revealed in its Q1 2019 earnings report.
Notably, the PlayStation 4 is now the fastest home console to achieve the 100 million units sold milestone. As Daniel Ahmad, an analyst with Niko Partners, notes, the PS4 hit the milestone in five years and seven months. With the PlayStation 2, by contrast, Sony sold 100 million units after five years and nine months.
This makes PlayStation 4 the fastest home console to reach 100 million unit sell in.
Faster than both the PS2 and Wii which were just behind.
It took PS2 a total of five years and 9 months. PS4 was just 5 years and 7 months. pic.twitter.com/g4Bk8sckYf
— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 30, 2019
In the same report, Sony also revealed that digital downloads now make up more than half of the company’s games sales.
It’s expected Sony will officially announce the successor to the PlayStation 4 in 2020. In an interview with Wired, the company’s Mark Cerny, the chief architect of the PlayStation 4, revealed the new console will support 8K graphics, 3D audio and ship with SSD storage. It will also include backward compatibility with current PlayStation 4 titles and a graphics processing unit that supports ray-tracing.
