Updated Android Auto interface rolling out to some users

The overhauled version of Android Auto is starting to roll out.
Reddit users are reporting that a server-side update is releasing to some users, and it’s bringing the new in-car interface along with it.
So far it seems like only a few people are getting the update, but a user named ‘muirj’ mentioned that they are running Android Auto version ‘4.4.592344.’
It’s worth noting that when I tried to download that app version from APK Mirror, I didn’t get the new interface.
There are still a lot of questions regarding how the new interface runs and the way it acts on the phone when it’s not connected to an in-car display. We’ll update this story once we get the update and can go hands-on with the latest version of Android Auto.
You can read everything we know so far about the in-car operating system in this story. Google also discussed Android Auto’s new user interface in detail during its I/O keynote.
Source: Reddit Via: Android Police
Comments