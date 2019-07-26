MagicDock turns the iPad into a desktop-like PC

I’m often a fan of strange, arguably unnecessary mobile accessories. This is thankfully a category the MagicDock definitely falls into.
While Apple has slowly been making the iPad Pro more laptop-like thanks to the addition of a USB-C port and iPadOS, the MagicDock kicks things up a notch.
The Kickstarter funded stand accessory gives the iPad Pro a Surface Studio-inspired feel to it — watch the video below and you’ll see what I mean. The iPad Pro easily attaches to the MagicDock magnetically, and the tablet is able to rotate in place, as well as move up and down smoothly via the MagicDocks’ built-in arm.
The dock also charges the iPad Pro via its USB-C port, which doubles as the connection to the MagicDocks various rear ports. The MagicDock includes an HDMI port, a USB-C port, a standard USB 3.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. If you plan to use the iPad Pro for work, the addition of these ports definitely makes the tablet a more capable productivity device.
The MagicDock is also compatible with the 11-inch and 12-inch iPad Pro 2018, which the dock’s size changing depending on what tablet you purchase it for.
In terms of funding, the MagicDock currently sits at $42,326 CAD of its $10,529 goal. The ‘Silver’ or ‘Space Gray’ MagicDock is priced at $99 USD (roughly $130 CAD) for the 10.5-inch and $109 USD ($143 CAD) for the 12.9-inch iPad iteration.
As always, it’s important to keep in mind that Kickstarter projects don’t always come to fruition, so back the MagicDock at your own risk.
Source: Kickstarter
