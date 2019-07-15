Here are some of the hottest gaming deals at Amazon, Best Buy and more

Amazon’s massive annual two-day Prime Day sale has sparked its retail competitors to launch their own 48-hour promotions.
Among these offers, in particular, is a variety of video game-related savings on hardware, software and accessories.
Below is a round-up of some of the most notable deals:
Amazon Canada
- Days Gone (PlayStation 4) — $59.99 CAD (regularly $79.99)
- Far Cry New Dawn (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Nintendo Switch/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Nintendo Switch/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Nintendo Switch with extra Joy-Con bundle — $429.99 (regularly $478.96)
- Oculus Go 32GB standalone VR headset — $199.99 (regularly $269.99)
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console (includes Marvel’s Spider-Man + Horizon Zero Dawn) — $299.99 (regularly $438.94)
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD card (can be used with Nintendo Switch) — $62.99 (regularly $108.01)
- Save up to $20 on various PlayStation VR games
- Save up to 20 percent on HTC Vive VR headset models
- Save up to 33 percent on select PlayStation 4 controllers
- Save up to 41 percent on various Turtle Beach headsets
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch) — $44.95 (regularly $64.99)
A breakdown of Amazon sales across all departments can be found here. Note that an Amazon Prime membership is required.
Best Buy Canada
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PlayStation 4) — $24.99 (regularly $49.99(
- Insignia Charge Station for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con — $24.99 (regularly $34.99)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $34.99 (regularly $79.99)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) — $59.98 (regularly $79.99)
- Metro Exodus (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console — $449.99 (regularly $499.99)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
A larger round-up of Best Buy’s ongoing tech deals can be found here. The sales are open to everyone.
The Source
While The Source isn’t offering specific gaming-related deals, the Bell-owned retailer does have a ‘Spend and Save‘ promotion going on right now.
Here’s how the offer works:
- Spend $50, save $5 — Use promo code ‘BONUS5’
- Spend $75, save $10 — Use promo code ‘BONUS10’
- Spend $100, save $15 — Use promo code ‘BONUS15’
- Spend $150, save $25 — Use promo code ‘BONUS25’
Since most games cost $79.99 now, you could buy one and take $10 off with the BONUS10 code or buy two for $159.98 and get $25 off using BONUS25, for example. The promotion is being offered to everyone.
Are there any gaming deals that you have your eye on? Let us know in the comments.
Comments