News
PREVIOUS|

Here are some of the hottest gaming deals at Amazon, Best Buy and more

Save on console bundles, games and VR devices

Jul 15, 2019

3:39 PM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation 4 Pro

Amazon’s massive annual two-day Prime Day sale has sparked its retail competitors to launch their own 48-hour promotions.

Among these offers, in particular, is a variety of video game-related savings on hardware, software and accessories.

Below is a round-up of some of the most notable deals:

Amazon Canada

A breakdown of Amazon sales across all departments can be found here. Note that an Amazon Prime membership is required.

Best Buy Canada

A larger round-up of Best Buy’s ongoing tech deals can be found here. The sales are open to everyone.

The Source

While The Source isn’t offering specific gaming-related deals, the Bell-owned retailer does have a ‘Spend and Save‘ promotion going on right now.

Here’s how the offer works:

  • Spend $50, save $5 — Use promo code ‘BONUS5’
  • Spend $75, save $10 — Use promo code ‘BONUS10’
  • Spend $100, save $15 — Use promo code ‘BONUS15’
  • Spend $150, save $25 — Use promo code ‘BONUS25’

Since most games cost $79.99 now, you could buy one and take $10 off with the BONUS10 code or buy two for $159.98 and get $25 off using BONUS25, for example. The promotion is being offered to everyone.

Are there any gaming deals that you have your eye on? Let us know in the comments.

Related Articles

News

Jul 9, 2019

6:26 PM EDT

Microsoft patents Nintendo Switch-like game controllers for smartphones

News

Jul 11, 2019

8:09 PM EDT

The Source offering 25 percent off various video game pre-orders

News

Jul 15, 2019

3:23 PM EDT

eBay Canada competes with Prime Day by offering its own deals

News

Jun 13, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

Fitbits are on sale at Best Buy Canada, up to $70 off [Update]

Comments