Laptops, desktops and Chromebooks are on sale all over the place today

If you’re looking to buy a new laptop for back-to-school or some other purpose, today is a good day as almost every major store and manufacturer has discounted their wares.
Dell
The PC maker is holding what it’s calling a ‘Cyber Monday in July’ sale, which offers a lot of discounts on laptops, PCs, and accessories like monitors.
Notably, you can nab a new XPS 13 for $1,500 or the two-in-one Chromebook 11 for $319.
Check out Dell’s website, to see all of its deals.
Lenovo
Lenovo is also holding a sale, called, you guessed it, ‘Cyber Monday in July.’
Right now, the company has a bunch of computers one sale with more lined up to drop in price at midnight tonight.
If you’re looking currently, the IdeaPad 130 ($809.99) seems like a solid deal and the ThinkBook 13s is also steeply discounted to $743.20 CAD.
If you can wait until midnight, then the Ideapad S340 goes on sale for $634.99.
Check out all the deals here.
HP
HP isn’t offering any crazy sales, but it does have a few devices discounted. Its main offer at the moment is a $50 off coupon whenever you spend over $200 on anything sitewide.
You get the discount with the code ‘HOTDEAL50.’
You can visit HP’s site here.
Best Buy
Best Buy is going big this year to compete with Amazon so it has a lot of deals.
Some of our favourites include the Acer Swift 3 14-inch for $649.99, the HP Pavilion x3 for $800 and Dell’s Chromebook 11 that isn’t a two-in-one for $200.
The store also has an ongoing sale for Apple products and it’s discounted a few MacBooks as well.
You can see all of Best Buy Canada’s computer deals here.
Canada Computers
Canada Computers isn’t being left out of the fun and it might have some of the lowest prices as long as you don’t mind buying a refurbished product.
For example, there’s an older refurbished Acer Chromebook 11 and it’s priced as low as $159.99.
You can browse the Canadian retailer’s deals here.
Microsoft Store
While Microsoft hasn’t dropped the prices on its Surface laptops significantly, it’s offering decent deals on some other computers.
The Lenovo Flex 14 is as low as $699 and the giant Asus TUF gaming laptop is over $1,000 off with a price of $1,299.
Most Surface products have had their price reduced between $50 and $500 dollars depending on the model and the bundle. Notably, the Surface Book 2 comes with a free pair of Microsofts Surface Headphones.
You can look at the third-party laptop deals here, and the Surface deals here.
Amazon
The master of this week’s sales is also offering a few discounts on computers for Prime Day.
First off, the Asus Chromebook Flip 12.5-inch model with an m5 processor is down to $549.99 and the rugged Asus C202SA-YS02 is down to $196.
In terms of laptops, the retail behemoth is offering the Asus VivoBook for $699.99 plus many more.
There are tons of other deals as well. You can scope out the Chromebooks here and the laptops here.
