Amazon Canada Prime Day 2019 tech deals

Today is the day! Well, actually, today and tomorrow.
Amazon Canada has gone live with its 48-hours of deals and we’ve put a list together of all the tech from TVs, smartphones, accessories, smart home, and video games.
Amazon Devices
- Save $159 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Dot Bundle – now $209.00 (was $368.99, 43% off)
- Save $22 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – now 44% off for $27.99 (was $49.99)
- Save $25 on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote – now 36% off for $44.99 (was $69.99)
- Save $20 on Fire 7 now $49.99 – $69.99
- Save $40 on the Echo Dot – now 57% off for $29.99 (was $69.99)
- Save $70 on Ring Video Doorbell 2- now 28% off for $179.00 (was $249)
- Save $25 on the Echo Input – now 56% off for $19.99 (was $44.99)
- Save $30 on Fire HD 8 – now $69.99
- Save $60 on the Echo Spot – now 35% off for $109.99 (was $169.99)
- Save $55 on the Echo Plus – now $149.99 – $189.99
- Save $40 on the All-new Kindle – now 33% off for $79.99 (was $119.99)
- Save $50 on Fire HD 10 – now $149.99 – $189.99
- Save $35 on Ring Video Doorbell – now 20% off $99.99 (was $124.99)
- Save C$35 on Kindle Paperwhite – now $104.99 – $204.99
- Save $94 on Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot Bundle – now 49% off for $99.99 (was $194.99)
- Save $139 on Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot Bundle – now 44% off for 179.00 (was $318.99)
- Save $90 on the Echo Show – now 30% off for $209.99 (was $299.99)
- Get an Amazon smart plug for $10 when you buy select Echo devices – starts at $74.99
- Save $90 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro – now 30% off for $209.00 (was $299.00)
- Buy 2 Echo Show 5 Devices, Save $30
Smartphones, Smartwatches, Laptops, Chromebooks:
- Samsung Galaxy A8 for $519(Save 20%)
- Asus ZenFone 5Q for $349.99 (Save 20%)
- ASUS ZenFone Max Plus M1 ZB570 for $238.48 (Save 21%)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch for $229.99 (Save 34%)
- Garmin Vivomove HR Sport Smartwatch for $199.99 (Save 23%)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch for $219.99 (Save 33%)
- Fitbit Charge 3 for $159.99 (Save 20%)
- Fitbit Versa for $219.95 (Save 12%)
- Fitbit Inspire for $69.95 (Save 30%)
- Acer Canada NX.EFJAA.005 Spin 13 CP713-1WN-53NF 2 in 1 Chromebook for $809 (Save 29%)
- Acer Canada NX.GM9AA.002 Chromebook 11 N7
- Asus C302CA-DH54 ASUS Chromebook Flip for $549 (Save 31%)
Video Games:
- Xbox Wireless Controller for $59.99 (Save 20%)
- PS4 Slim + Spiderman + Horizon Zero Dawn for $299.99 (Save 33%)
- Xbox One S All Digital Console + Phantom White Xbox One Controller for $239.99 (Save $37%)
- Save $50 on the Nintendo Switch Neon + Joy Con Controller bundle
- Save $20 on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Save up to 33% on Select PS4 Controllers
- Save up to 41% on Turtle Beach headsets
- Save up to 20% on HTC Vive
- Save up to 30% on AmazonBasics
Accessories:
- Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse for $11.98 (Save 25%)
- Anker Powercore Ii 10000 for $28.55 (save 33%)
- Save up to 50% on select Computer Drives
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 2-in-1 Portable Charger and Wall Charger for $26.99 (Save 46%)
- Anker PowerCore II 20000, 20100mAh Portable Charger with Dual USB Ports for $41.99 (Save 18%)
- Anker Powerline USB C to USB 3.0 Cable (6ft) for $11.99 (Save 60%)
- Anker Micro USB to USB C Adapter for $10.99 (Save 31%)
- Anker SoundCore 24-Hour Playtime Bluetooth Speaker for $33.50 (Save 29%)
- Tile Slim for $30 (Save 25%)
- Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery for $19.99 (Save 33%)
- Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery and Tile Slim – 4 Pack for $49.99 (Save 38%)
- Tile Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery – 4 Pack for $89.99 (Save 18%)
- Save up to 30% on AmazonBasics
- Samsung MicroSDXC EVO Select 256GB Memory Card with Adapter for $49.99 (Save 22%)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $26.99 (Save 30%)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card for $63.99 (Save 29%)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card for $33.99 (Save 33%)
- Samsung 64GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD EVO Select Memory Card with Adapter for $15.99 (Save 30%)
- Samsung MicroSDXC EVO Select 128GB Memory Card with Adapter for $24.99 (Save 28%)
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter for $62.99 (Save 42%)
- Sandisk SDSQXA1-256G-GN6MA Extreme 256GB microSD UHS-I Card for $59.99 (Save 33%)
- Samsung MicroSDHC EVO Select 32GB Memory Card with Adapter for $11.99 (Save 32%)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $42.99 (Save 36%)
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card for $17.99 (Save 45%)
- Go Pro Hero 7 + $75 Amazon.ca Gift Card
- Save up to 36% on Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speakers & Headphones
Smart home:
- August Smart Lock HomeKit for $276.35 (Save 8%)
- Schlage Century Touchscreen Deadbolt for $179.99 (Save 8%)
- Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance A19 4 Pack Starter Kit for $158.99 (Save 30%)
- ecobee Smart Si Thermostat 2 Heat-2 Cool for $239.67 (Save 32%)
- ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor for $309.99 (Save 6%)
- ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat for $149.99 (Save 32%)
- PHILIPS Hue LightStrip Plus for $79.99 (Save 20%)
- August SL03C02S03 Smart Lock Pro + Connect for $172.98 (Save 30%)
- Logitech Harmony Home Hub for Smartphone Control for $110.72 (Save 10%)
- Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart $67.88 (Save 31%)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, 6 Quart for $119.99 (Save 25%)
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 8 Quart for $150.28 (Save 6%)
- Save $100 on Furbo Dog Camera
- Save $60 on Ancestry’s DNA Kit
- Save 30% on Arlo Security Camera
- Save 48% on 23andMe DNA Test Kit
- Facebook Portal Plus for $309 (Save 34%)
- Facebook Portal Smart for $109 (Save 60%)
- Prime Members get $65 back on Sonos One
TV:
- Samsung 55″ RU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (2019) for $948 (Save 21%)
- Insignia 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition for $329.99 (Save 34%)
- TCL 65S425-CA 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Television (2019), 65″ for $699.99 (Save 7%)
- TCL 32S327-CA 1080p Smart LED Television (2019), 32″ for $219.99 (Save 24%)
- TCL 32S325-CA 720p Smart LED Television (2019), 32″ for $149.99 (Save 20%)
- TCL 43S425-CA 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Television (2019), 43″ for $249.99 (Save 29%)
- TCL 50S425-CA 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Television (2019), 50″ for $319.99 (Save 20%)
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments