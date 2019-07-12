News
Epic warns Fortnite players not to use the iOS 13 and iPadOS beta

Jul 12, 2019

4:09 PM EDT

Fortnite on iPhone

Fortnite developer Epic Games is warning Fortnite iOS players not to install the iOS 13 or iPadOS public beta, citing ‘stability concerns.”

It’s not uncommon for certain apps and games to run janky on beta operating systems, particularly when it comes to Apple’s iOS betas. The full version of iOS 13 is expected to release this fall. The second public iOS 13 beta dropped earlier this week.

Fortnite’s recent ‘9.30’ update added a new throwable weapon called the Air Strike that rains missiles down onto other players. For the full update notes, follow this link.

