Google clarifies Stadia game purchases, multiplayer and VR support

Google has updated its FAQ page for its Stadia game streaming service to provide additional information about various aspects of the service.
To start, Google clarified how Stadia game purchases will work. As previously confirmed, the premium Stadia Pro subscription offers some free games, although newer titles will still need to be purchased individually.
However, there was some confusion regarding “ownership” of the Stadia Pro titles. According to Google’s FAQ page, you’ll lose access to free Stadia Pro titles when your subscription is cancelled. However, re-subscribing at a later point will give you back those same titles with all previously unlocked progress and game add-ons. Alternatively, non-subscribers can buy these titles à la carte to regain access to all of their progress and add-ons.
Once a game has been bought, Google is promising lifetime access to it, even if it gets removed for purchase from the Stadia storefront. That said, Google acknowledges that there may be “unforeseen circumstances” that prevent certain titles from being played even after purchase.
Altogether, Google says games will be playable in any country in which Stadia is available. In November, the service will launch in 14 countries, including Canada, the U.S., the U.K., France and Italy. Therefore, Canadians travelling to the U.S. or Europe will still be able to play Stadia, provided the service has already launched in that country.
In terms of controllers, Google says its Stadia Controller uses BLE for setup and then connects via Wi-Fi for gameplay. The controller can also be connected to a phone, tablet or computer through a USB cable.
Additionally, while Stadia games will initially only be playable on the Google Pixel 3 and 3a family of phones, Google says the Stadia app will be available on iOS 11 or higher or Android M or higher devices. With the app, users can manage their Stadia accounts and purchase titles to later play on a supported device.
Regardless of controller method, Google says Stadia will support up to four players locally for games that feature either couch co-op or online multiplayer content.
Finally, Google says it has “no news to share” at this time regarding VR support in Stadia.
Source: Google
