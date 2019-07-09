News
Apple Music’s student trial is now six-months long

Apple is trying to get more students onto its music streaming service

If you’re looking to test out Apple Music and studying at a college or university in Canada, then you’re in luck since the company’s back-to-school promotion extends the music streaming service’s free trial from three months to six.

After the trial is over the platform costs $4.99 per month.

To sign up for the service you have to verify your school email address with ‘UNiDAYS,’ but that process only takes a few minutes and it’s all taken care of through the Apple Music sign-up portal.

Apple is offering a bunch of other back to school deals, including free beats headphones when students buy a new computer for back-to-school.

While this seems like the perfect tie-in with Apple’s free headphone offer, it also makes sense for Apple to try and snare a few more users since it’s lagging behind Spotify in terms of paying subscribers.

