Apple Music’s student trial is now six-months long

If you’re looking to test out Apple Music and studying at a college or university in Canada, then you’re in luck since the company’s back-to-school promotion extends the music streaming service’s free trial from three months to six.
After the trial is over the platform costs $4.99 per month.
To sign up for the service you have to verify your school email address with ‘UNiDAYS,’ but that process only takes a few minutes and it’s all taken care of through the Apple Music sign-up portal.
Apple is offering a bunch of other back to school deals, including free beats headphones when students buy a new computer for back-to-school.
While this seems like the perfect tie-in with Apple’s free headphone offer, it also makes sense for Apple to try and snare a few more users since it’s lagging behind Spotify in terms of paying subscribers.
Source: Apple
