Microsoft Canada offering up to $350 off Surface devices for back to school

The new year school may not start for another two months, but that hasn’t stopped Microsoft Canada from running early back to school promotions.
Most notably, the company is offering up to $350 off various Surface devices.
Here are some of the most significant deals:
- ASUS TUF FX505GD-WH71 Gaming Laptop — $1,204.99 (regularly $1,479.99)
- Samsung Dex Pad — $79.99 (regularly $149.99)
- Soundstream H2GO Bluetooth Speaker (Black) — $24.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Students and teachers get up to 10 percent off
- Surface Go — $479.99 (regularly $529.99)
- Surface Laptop 2 — $1,049 (regularly $1,399) [deal ends July 11th]
- Surface Pro 6 256GB / Intel Core i5 / 8GB RAM (Platinum) — $1,249 (regularly $1,529) [deal ends July 11th]
- Xbox One X Robot White 1TB Console Free Second Controller Bundle — $599 (with free Xbox One $64.99 controller)
The full list of Microsoft Store Canada deals can be found here.
