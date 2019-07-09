News
Microsoft Canada offering up to $350 off Surface devices for back to school

Jul 9, 2019

3:28 PM EDT

The new year school may not start for another two months, but that hasn’t stopped Microsoft Canada from running early back to school promotions.

Most notably, the company is offering up to $350 off various Surface devices.

Here are some of the most significant deals:

The full list of Microsoft Store Canada deals can be found here.

