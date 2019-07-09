Apple could be planning to release four new iPhones: analyst

Along with rumours surrounding Apple’s AirPods 3 launching before the end of 2019, the tech giant also seems to have big upcoming plans for its iPhone lineup.
JP Morgan analyst Smik Chatterjee stated in a recent note that Apple could launch four new iPhones that include features like OLED displays, 5G modem support and new AR/VR functionality, as first reported by CNBC and MacRumors.
The report states Apple will release three high-end 5G iPhones in September, including a 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch device. Two of these iPhones will include new rear camera 3D sensing technology. Chatterjee also goes on to say that Apple will launch a fourth lower-cost iPhone that measures in at the same 4.7-inch size as the iPhone 8, but without 5G connectivity and an OLED screen.
Apple’s current iPhone lineup, including the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, include 3D sensing technology in the front camera. According to this report, this same technology is also coming to the iPhone’s rear shooter, allowing the camera to scan objects up to 4.6 metres (15-feet) from the smartphone through the use of new laser technology.
The report also states that Apple’s lower-end iPhone for 2019 is set to be more affordable than the current iPhone XR. These predictions backup notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s predictions to an extent — though there are some discrepancies — regarding Apple switching to a three camera rear shooter setup for its 2019 iPhone line, along with the tech giant releasing three devices: 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models with OLED displays, and a 6.1-inch lower-end version that also features an OLED screen.
Various case leaks, including renders based on alleged specs from Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), also corroborate these claims.
Given 5G networks aren’t expected to launch in Canada until 2021 at the earliest, it’s likely Apple will manufacture specific versions of its higher-end iPhones that don’t feature at 5G modem.
