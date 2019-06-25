‘AirBnB of parking’ app Rover now being piloted in Innisfil, Ontario

News
Jun 25, 2019

8:11 AM EDT

Parking spot rental app Rover has launched as a pilot project in Innisfil, Ontario.

This makes Innisfil the first municipality to partner with the Toronto-based Rover.

Described as the ‘AirBnB of parking,’ Rover allows users to turn their parking spots into shared spaces that can be rented out at a fee.

The pilot will see the addition of 70 new parking spaces in Innisfil, including some in residential driveways and at Innisfil Beach Park. The town is looking to improve the issue of Lake Simcoe area’s limited parking space availability.

Rover and the town’s Zoning Administrator will vet parking spots to ensure legality. Private residential space rentals are capped at $3 CAD/hour, while daily rates will cost $9 and nightly rates are set at $7.

The Rover Parking app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

Via: iPhone in Canada

