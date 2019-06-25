iHeartRadio Canada adds more than 250,000 podcasts to streaming collection

iHeartRadio Canada has announced that more than 250,000 podcasts are now available to stream on its mobile app and on the website at iHeartRadio.ca.
These 250,000 new podcasts join the existing 1,000 live radio stations available in the iHeartRadio Canada mobile app.
The announcement officially makes the Bell-owned, Toronto-based company the leading podcast and music streaming provider in Canada.
The expansion offers listeners with a variety of new podcasts about politics, comedy, lifestyle and true crime. The service will also feature the recent hit from Chelsea Handler called Life will be the Death of Me. as well as Bell Media Original podcasts including The Jay and Dan Podcast, The Business of Life, Veronique et les Fantastiques, Overdrive, and The Happy Times.
Canadian listeners of iHeartRadio can now navigate podcasts through new podcast charts and subscribe to the ones from which they want to receive notifications. They can also receive curated recommendations based on listening history.
iHeartRadio is available on a wide range of connected devices including smartphones, tablets, smart speakers, connected television and connected cars. The Canadian division is a partnership between Bell Media and New York-based iHeartMedia.
Source: Bell Media
