Apple hires former Disney+ exec in its Apple TV+ team

Apple has hired 10-year Disney veteran Chiara Cipriani to join its Apple TV+ video streaming service team.
As first reported by Bloomberg, Cipriani’s LinkedIn bio notes that she started as Apple’s director of video services earlier this month in London, England.
Cipriani most recently served as the vice president of Disney+ International, the global division of Disney’s upcoming video streaming service. Past roles include general manager of Disney’s digital direct to consumer business and overseeing Disney development and content distribution.
Neither Apple nor Disney have commented on Cipriani’s new job. It’s unclear exactly what Cipriani will do as director of video services, although she’ll presumably help Apple prepare for the launch of Apple TV+ this fall in 100 countries, including Canada. Apple TV+ pricing and content lineup at launch have not yet been revealed.
Meanwhile, Disney+ will launch on November 7th in the U.S. and at a yet-to-be-confirmed date in Canada.
Interestingly, despite the fact that Apple TV+ and Disney+ are competing streaming services, Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed that Disney+ will likely still come to Apple TV, among other devices.
Notably, Iger has been a member of Apple’s board of directors since 2011, although he said he doesn’t plan to step down in the near future, even with Disney and Apple becoming increasingly more competitive. Some corporate governance officials have expressed concerns of a possible conflict of interest with Iger having major roles at both companies.
However, Iger said he has excused himself from Apple board meetings whenever streaming services came up. “I am mindful of my fiduciary responsibility to Apple shareholders as a member of the board,” Iger told Bloomberg in April.
