News
PREVIOUS|

Google Pixel 4 renders leak, device allegedly spotted in wild

Pixel leak season starts now

Jun 10, 2019

10:51 AM EDT

0 comments

Google Pixel 4 render leak

Around this time last year, Google’s Pixel 3 and 3 XL began leaking like crazy, and now it looks like history may repeat itself.

Renders of what could be the Pixel 4 have turned up based on “early prototyping schematics.”

The leak comes from leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and Pricebaba.

The leaked Pixel 4 render suggests the phone will sport a black glass back and have a large camera bump similar to the square camera module rumoured to come on the next iPhone.

Interestingly, the screen of the Pixel 4 appears to be nearly edge-to-edge, with a small space for an earpiece at the top. This suggests it could have a notch again, but it’ll likely be smaller than the Pixel 3 XL’s.

Also of note is that the render doesn’t appear to have a spot for a front-facing camera. It’s not clear if Google will incorporate the front camera into the notch again, or if it will have a display with a camera cut-out.

For the observant, the render also shows the speaker set-up the Pixel 4 could have. The bottom edge of the phone appears to have two speaker grilles flanking the USB-C port. While I would like to see stereo front-facing speakers return, I think this move is the right one for the Pixel 4. There’s also no sign of the headphone jack.

Google Pixel 4 render leak

Regardless, Pricebaba based the renders on prototyping schematics, which likely means it isn’t representative of the final Pixel 4 design. Things could well change before the actual Pixel 4 arrives.

As for the internals, we don’t know enough yet to say more than an educated guess. The Pixel 4 will likely use a Snapdragon 855 chipset and potentially 6GB of RAM, according to Pricebaba. Naturally, the Pixel 4 will launch running Android Q.

A Pixel 4 in the wild

We also saw a series of tweets with photos of an alleged Pixel 4 (via GSMArena). However, I wouldn’t put much stock in those photos, as there are a few things that don’t add up. For one, the alleged Pixel 4 in the picture doesn’t seem to be using the Pixel Launcher, but a third-party option that looks like Action Launcher.

There’s also the matter of the three-button navigation system on display, instead of the new gesture navigation. While the user could have made these customizations to the phone, I think they cast doubt on the legitimacy of the leak.

Further, the quality of the photos and the fact that the device has a case obscures enough of the phone that it’s hard to tell anything else about it. This leak, like most, is best taken with a grain of salt.

Source: Pricebaba, Twitter Via: 9to5Google, GSMArena

Related Articles

Reviews

Jun 10, 2019

9:00 AM EDT

Moto Z4 Review: Not the king of midrange, but among the best

News

Apr 2, 2019

5:22 PM EDT

Google Pixel 4 turns up in comment on an AOSP code change

Features

Jun 10, 2019

10:00 AM EDT

Call of Duty: Mobile is a great smartphone take on the iconic shooter series

News

Jun 10, 2019

9:59 AM EDT

Google tests new taxi safety feature in Maps

Comments