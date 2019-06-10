Amazon Canada discounts popular tech ahead of Father’s Day

Ahead of Father’s Day, Amazon Canada has discounted several popular tech items. We have highlighted a few of them as the big day is coming up on Sunday:
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $199 (Save $50)
- New waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for $119.99 (Save $20)
- Echo Input for $29.99 (Save $15)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $49.99 (Save $20)
- Echo (2nd Generation) for $99.99 (Save $30)
- Echo Plus (2nd gen) for $159.99 (Save $40)
- Echo Spot for $134.99 (Save $35)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $259.99 (Save $40)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet for $79.99 (Save $20)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $39.99 (Save $10)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $54.99 (Save $15)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker for $299.99 (Save $69.01)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones for $399 (Save $50)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-I Card for $59.22 (Save $8.26)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card for $129.87 (Save $20.11)
- TCL 32S327-CA 1080p Smart LED Television (2019), 32″ for $219.99 (Save $71.57)
- ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat for $204.70 (Save $14.30)
- Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation for $304 (Save $25)
Source: Amazon Canada
