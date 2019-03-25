Apple announces ‘Apple Arcade,’ its video game subscription service

Apple has announced ‘Apple Arcade,’ its video game subscription service, during its Show Time keynote on March 25th.
The tech giant plans to bring the service to all iOS, MacOS and tvOS devices, which includes the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.
“The App Store is the world’s biggest and most successful game platform,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a press release. “Now we are going to take games even further with Apple Arcade, the first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and the living room.”
The service will bring over 100 all new exclusive video games developed by different studios.
Among those developers is Snowman, the Canadian studio behind mobile game Alto’s Odyssey, along with Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games and more.
These games can be played offline without any ads and micro transactions. Most ‘Arcade’ titles will also have controller support.
Like Apple News+, it will feature family sharing with no additional cost.
These games will also not allow data collection, ad tracking, or monitor gaming habits without a player’s consent.
To access the subscription-based service, it will have its own dedicated tab inside the App Store.
Apple Arcade is coming to Canada in Fall 2019.
