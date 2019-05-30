Netflix Canada wants you to watch the Raptors game rather than Netflix

Netflix Canada speaks the truth here — not so much about Drake but the Toronto Raptors.
I don’t know much about basketball but I do know that if you’re watching Netflix tonight instead of the Raptor’s historic game 1, then you’re letting down all of Toronto, all of Canada and all of Drake
— Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) May 30, 2019
The first game of the NBA finals featuring the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors starts tonight at 9pm ET.
If you’re looking to stream the big game, follow our guide here.
