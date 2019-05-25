Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [May 20 — 26]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Typically, this column focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, although other streaming services may be mentioned when relevant.
Shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew or are filmed in Canada will also be highlighted.
Amazon Prime Video
Preacher (Season 3)
Check out the third season of AMC’s black comedy series Preacher, an adaptation of the popular Vertigo comic book of the same name.
Like the comic, the TV series follows hard-drinking, chain-smoking preacher Jesse Custer after he gains extraordinary power and goes on a journey to understand his new gift and literally meet God, with his ex-girlfriend and vampire friend in tow.
Developed by Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad) and Breaking Bad writer/producer Sam Catlin, Preacher stars Dominic Cooper (Captain America: The First Avenger), Joseph Gilgun (Misfits) and Ruth Negga (Loving).
Original broadcast run: June 24th to August 26th, 2018
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 21st, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (40 to 53 minutes each)
Stream all three seasons of Preacher here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada in May can be found here.
Crave
Buried
While you might be used to seeing Ryan Reynolds in comedic roles like Deadpool and Detective Pikachu, one of the Vancouver-born heartthrob’s earlier films, Buried, had him take a much more dramatic turn.
In this Hitchcock-inspired psychological thriller, Reynolds plays an Iraq-based American truck driver who is buried alive and must figure a way out using only a handful of belongings.
Buried was directed by Rodrigo Cortés (Red Lights).
Theatrical release date: September 24th, 2010
Crave release date: May 24th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes
Stream Buried here. Note that a $15.98 CAD/month Crave + Starz subscription is required.
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch
With Game of Thrones having come to an end, HBO is putting out a new documentary looking at the making of the eighth and final season of the series.
Whether you loved or hated the divisive final season, it might still be worth going behind-the-scenes with showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, as well as cast members like Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister).
Jeanie Finlay (Orion: The Man Who Would Be King) directed the film.
HBO premiere: May 25th, 2019 at 9pm ET
Crave premiere: May 25th, 2019 at 9pm ET
Stream Game of Thrones: The Last Watch here. Note that Crave’s Movies + HBO subscription ($19.99 CAD/month) is required.
I’m Going to Break Your Heart
This Crave Original documentary focuses on Canadian musician couple Raine Maida (Our Lady Peace) and Chantal Kreviazuk. The film explores how the married singer-songwriters have struggled in their long-running relationship but ultimately persevered through their passion for music.
Muskoka, Ontario’s Annie Bradley (Close Encounters) and Jim Morrison (You Gotta Eat Here!) directed the film.
Crave premiere: May 23rd, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes
Stream I’m Going to Break Your Heart here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave in May can be found here.
Netflix
The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience
Out of nowhere, popular comedy trio The Lonely Island have debuted a visual rap album on Netflix. The comedy short takes a look at the notorious feud between baseball stars Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire.
The Lonely Island members Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone lead an ensemble cast that includes Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), pop rock band Haim and British-born Canadian Hannah Simone (New Girl)
Netflix Canada premiere: May 23rd, 2019
Runtime: 30 minutes
Stream The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience here.
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
In the latest entry in the popular Mission: Impossible franchise, IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team must work with the CIA as they race to save the world from nuclear destruction. Notably, the film is widely regarded as one of the best modern action movies while also being one of the (many) reasons why Justice League was terrible.
Mission: Impossible — Fallout was written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie (The Usual Suspects) and stars Tom Cruise (Top Gun), Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction), Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead) and Rebecca Ferguson (The Greatest Showman).
Theatrical release date: July 27th, 2018
Netflix Canada release date: May 20th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 27 minutes
Stream Mission: Impossible — Fallout here.
The Perfection
One of Netflix’s latest Original films, The Perfection, is a horror-thriller that follows a once-promising music prodigy who learns that her former mentors are now working with a talented new pupil.
The film was co-written and directed by Richard Shepard (Dom Hemingway) and stars Allison Williams (Get Out), Logan Browning (Dear White People) and Steven Weber (Mom).
Netflix Canada premiere: May 24th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Stream The Perfection here.
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Emmy Award-winning comedienne Wanda Sykes returns with a new Netflix standup special that tackles politics, racism and what it’s like to be married to a French woman and raise two white children.
Netflix Canada premiere: May 21st, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 6 minutes
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada in May can be found here.
What are you looking to stream this week? Are you interested in taking a look at the making of Game of Thrones Season 8 or are you just done with the whole thing? Let us know below.
Comments