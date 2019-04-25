News
Amber Alert sent out for five-year-old boy in Ontario [Update]

Apr 25, 2019

6:04 PM EDT

Emergency Alert

Update:04:24:2019: The subject of the Amber Alert, 5-year-old Ethan Montes was found safe in Chatham-Kent, Ontario with his mother.

The original story to follow.

An Amber Alert has been sent out to mobile devices across Ontario related to Ethan Montes, a five-year-old boy that is believed to have been abducted by his mother and last seen in Mississauga.

Montes is described as being 3ft tall and 18kg (41lbs) with light brown skin, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing Batman pyjamas.

Juliet Mohammed, his mother, is 5ft tall and 58kg (130lbs) with brown skin, brown eyes, black hair and glasses.

Police believe Mohammed is driving a grey four-door 2003 Toyota Matrix with the Ontario licence plate 379 WTM. The pair were last seen between 3pm and 4pm ET on Wednesday near Montes school on Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue in Mississauga.

As has become typical since the launch of Canada’s emergency alert system, a number of people have turned to social media to complain about a simple message and notification that could potentially help save lives.

That said, there seem to be fewer complaints this time around, though that’s likely because this alert was sent out in the early evening.

On the other side of the spectrum, others are shaming those complaining about the emergency alert system.

