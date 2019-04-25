Update:04:24:2019: The subject of the Amber Alert, 5-year-old Ethan Montes was found safe in Chatham-Kent, Ontario with his mother.
The original story to follow.
An Amber Alert has been sent out to mobile devices across Ontario related to Ethan Montes, a five-year-old boy that is believed to have been abducted by his mother and last seen in Mississauga.
Montes is described as being 3ft tall and 18kg (41lbs) with light brown skin, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing Batman pyjamas.
Juliet Mohammed, his mother, is 5ft tall and 58kg (130lbs) with brown skin, brown eyes, black hair and glasses.
#PRP requesting assistance in locating 5-year-old Ethan Montes. He is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed who is believed to be operating a 4 door 2003 Toyota Matrix, grey in colour with Ontario plate 379 WTM. If seen call 9-1-1. PR19-0150050 pic.twitter.com/BHkCI8eF6j
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 25, 2019
Update: Ethan and Juliet were last seen in the area of Cawthra Rd and Atwater Ave in #Mississauga between 3pm – 4pm.
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 25, 2019
Police believe Mohammed is driving a grey four-door 2003 Toyota Matrix with the Ontario licence plate 379 WTM. The pair were last seen between 3pm and 4pm ET on Wednesday near Montes school on Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue in Mississauga.
As has become typical since the launch of Canada’s emergency alert system, a number of people have turned to social media to complain about a simple message and notification that could potentially help save lives.
That said, there seem to be fewer complaints this time around, though that’s likely because this alert was sent out in the early evening.
Amber Alerts really make it clear that some people do not heed the warnings to turn off their phones at the movies.
In related news, Peel Police have issued an Amber Alert. https://t.co/yCKzB8JySe
— Megan (@ubiquitykilljoy) April 25, 2019
If the emergency alert system is going to be useful at all, it seems unwise to abuse it with unnecessary alerts to the point where people feel compelled to disable their alerts pic.twitter.com/8vfwypKJvK
— Scott Menor (@smenor) April 24, 2019
You should be able to turn off the stupid emergency alert. #idontgiveadamn #idontgooutanywhere #hermitlife
— Hardcore Trencher (@youarethecasket) April 25, 2019
On the other side of the spectrum, others are shaming those complaining about the emergency alert system.
Please remember, a child is missing. Don’t be an asshole and complain about a little noise. #AmberAlert
— Shem (@Shem) April 25, 2019
Cue the entitled posts from people who are too upset about being startled by the amber alert to care about the missing child.
— Jasper Jacobs (@mechanicJasper) April 25, 2019
