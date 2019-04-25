Bell expanding all-fibre network in Carman, Manitoba

Montreal-based national carrier Bell announced it is expanding Bell MTS’ fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) service in Carman, a town in the province of Manitoba.
In a press release, Bell indicated it intends to expand this network to about 1,600 residences and businesses throughout the town.
The community will then have access to Bell MTS’s Gigabit Fibe internet service as well as Fibe TV, the release said.
“Access to high-speed internet is a priority for Carman and this Bell MTS investment will provide meaningful economic benefits for our community while helping us keep pace with changing technology,” Carman’s Mayor Brent Owen said in the release.
Source: Bell
