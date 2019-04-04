News
Snap launches Snapchat in-app social gaming platform

Snap Games is launching with six free titles

Apr 4, 2019

2:41 PM EDT

Snapchat

Snap has launched a free social gaming platform for Snapchat users called Snap Games.

The social games are built directly into the Snapchat app and can now be launched from the Chat bar, with no installs required.

While in a Snapchat game, players can see which friends they’re playing with, send them a chat and talk live with voice chat.

As part of today’s launch, there are six Snap Games titles that are now playable:

  • Bitmoji Party (Snap) — use your own Bitmoji avatar in a series of “quick, wacky mini-games”
  • Tiny Royale (Zynga) — players fight their way to the top in a bite-size shooter battle royale experience
  • Snake Squad (Game Closure) — you and your squad will fight to be the last team standing
  • C.A.T.S. Drift Race (ZeptoLab) — race around a track to beat friends
  • Zombie Rescue Squad (PikPok) — your squad will rescue survivors in a zombie-infested city
  • Alphabear Hustle (Spry Fox) — a team-based word puzzler that tasks you with forming words to build a village

Snap has confirmed to MobileSyrup that today’s rollout of Snap Games includes Canada.

Snapchat can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

Source: Snap

