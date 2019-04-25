News
Here are all the Rogers and Fido stores you can currently activate eSIMs

Apr 25, 2019

6:22 PM EDT

0 comments

Rogers recently announced that consumer customers could activate eSIMs at it and its sub-brand Fido’s stores in Canada.

However, the telecom mentioned that it’s a phased rollout and not all of the stores will be able to activate eSIMs. However, luckily Rogers and Fido have created a list of all the available stores.

It’s important to note that clients can only activate eSIMs on a BYOD plan at either Fido or Rogers. Currently, only the iPhone XR, XS and the XS Max can activate dual sims with eSIM tech.

Here are all the Rogers stores with eSIMs:

Here are all the Fido stores with eSIM activations:

You can also check Rogers and Fido’s forums to learn more.

