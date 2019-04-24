Fido eSIM technology rolls out for iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

Fido has announced that its customers can now activate eSIMs on their iPhone XR, XS and XS Max.
The carrier says that clients need to activate the handsets in-store.
Additionally, the telecom states that currently, eSIM activations are only available on BYOD plans.
Back in December, Apple added to its website that Rogers and Fido are now compatible with eSIM technology. However, it seems it took a few months for the carrier to implement the tech.
Additionally, last month Rogers, Fido’s parent company, launched eSIM technology for business customers.
eSIMs allow iPhone users to add a second line without the need for a physical SIM card. This is useful for those that have business lines or who like to travel as customers can use the physical tray for an additional SIM.
Source: Fido, Via: iPhone in Canada
