Nintendo is launching a closed beta test for Mario Kart Tour

Nintendo is now accepting applications for a closed beta test of Mario Kart Tour it plans to run from May 22nd to June 4th.
The highly anticipated mobile game’s release date is still “summer 2019” on iOS and Android, according to a statement the Japanese gaming giant gave to Bloomberg.
Nintendo has remained uncharacteristically silent about the game since its announcement last year, with the company still not releasing a single screenshot of the game. So far, the company has only revealed the logo for Mario Kart Tours. In fact, it’s unclear exactly what type of game Mario Kart Tour will be, though gameplay will likely at least be linked in some way to the series’ classic arcade racing formula.
Similar to Nintendo’s other smartphone games like Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes, mobile game creator DeNA is co-developing the title.
Given the popularity of the Mario Kart franchise, there is a strong possibility the game could end up being one of Nintendo’s most popular mobile titles yet.
If you’re interested in applying to be part of Mario Kart Tour’s closed beta test, follow this link, though as it stands right currently, only the U.S. and Japan are listed as supported countries. MobileSyrup has reached out to Nintendo for more information regarding if Canadians will be able to participate in the beta.
Source: Bloomberg
