Pixel 3a appears on Google’s online store, suggests we’re close to launch

Google’s rumoured upcoming budget Pixel phones, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, have leaked again. This time around, the 3a made an appearance on Google’s online web store.
Over the weekend, some eagle-eyed users spotted the name in the ‘Phones’ drop-down menu at the top of the store page.
At the time of writing, that drop down menu — and the Pixel 3a label — were no longer present.
Along with the device name, there was an option to ‘Compare phones’ as well as a link to Pixel 3a cases in the drop-down menu. While none of the links worked, hovering your mouse over the cases link showed it would go to a page called “pixel_3a_case_fabric,” suggesting we’ll see one of Google’s exceptional fabric cases for the budget phone.
This latest slip up follows the exposure of the 3a and 3a XL on the Google Play Developer Console, which revealed the specs and colours of both devices.
With the recent Developer Console leak and the appearance on the Google Store, I’d guess that the search giant plans to announce the Pixel 3a and 3a XL soon. That would fit with rumours of a spring launch for the two phones.
Image credit: Android Police
Source: Android Police
