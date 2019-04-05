Nintendo is introducing two Labo VR (virtual reality) modes to its highly acclaimed Switch titles Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Labo VR is the Japanese video game giant’s entry into the virtual reality market and the fourth addition to the educational cardboard toys for the Switch.
Super Mario Odyssey‘s VR mode features additional “bite-sized” experiences, along with three new mini-missions that involve collecting music notes and notes.
These VR missions will be in the Cap, Seaside and Luncheon Kingdoms.
Experience 2 beloved games in new ways with the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the #NintendoLabo: VR Kit! https://t.co/be8xudP2PK pic.twitter.com/M0C6w59lIT
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2019
Breath of the Wild‘s mode features a toggle that lets players experience the game in virtual reality. However, there aren’t other additions besides this.
These additions will arrive through software updates, both releasing on April 25th, a little under two weeks after Labo VR’s launch date.
Nintendo Labo VR packed can be purchased on April 12th for $99.99 CAD.
Source: Nintendo of America Twitter
