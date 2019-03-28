Google I/O schedule reveals sessions on Stadia, Dark Mode and Maps AR

Google I/O kicks off on May 7th with a keynote where the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai will outline the search giant’s plans for the year. Following the keynote, there will be more discussions and presentations targeted at developers.
Google will have sessions on Stadia, the company’s recently announced game streaming service, as well as a session called “Moving Away from the Light with Android Q,” which will help developers better understand Android Q’s customization and navigation features, and how to make their apps work better with Q’s interface.
I/O also has sessions about building apps for foldable displays, looking at the augmented reality within Google Maps, as well as discussions about Material theme, Digital Wellbeing and Android Studio. There are also sessions about the Chrome browser, Android TV, GIFs and more.
However, as pointed out by Android Police there’s nothing about Google’s Wear OS.
Here’s the full Google I/O schedule.
Via: Android Police
Comments