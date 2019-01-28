Sundar Pichai confirms Google I/O 2019 will run from May 7th to 9th

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that Google I/O 2019 will take place from May 7th to 9th.
Pichai revealed the date in a tweet along confirmation that the event will again take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.
Pichai’s tweet also has a cheeky nod to an earlier leak that revealed the dates of I/O prematurely, saying “Glad the transmission was received:)”
Glad the transmission was received:) See you at Shoreline Amphitheatre May 7-9 for this year’s I/O! #io19 pic.twitter.com/CXWpQR4Eza
— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 25, 2019
Last week, Google tweeted a puzzle that was supposed to disclose information regarding I/O 2019 slowly. However, developer Till Kottmann was able to bypass the puzzle and revealed a code string with the I/O dates.
At this point, we don’t know much about what Google will unveil at I/O. Likely we’ll get more details about Android Q, and plenty more when May finally rolls around.
Source: Twitter
