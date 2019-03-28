B.C. couple finds hidden Game of Thrones throne in Rocky Mountains

To promote the upcoming release of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, HBO has tasked fans with finding six hidden Iron Thrones around the world.
As it turns out, one of these thrones was in Canada all along — Tumber Ridge’s Babcock Creek in British Columbia, to be exact.
We stand on guard for thee. Join the Quest #ForTheThrone.#ThroneofIce https://t.co/Mv6O3ruMxP pic.twitter.com/t37COwGlir
— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 25, 2019
The throne was discovered by Kevin Sharman and his wife Brigit while they were on a cross-country skiing trip in Tumbler Ridge.
Sharman, who’s a part of the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Geopark Society that works to attract tourists to Tumbler Ridge, was approached by a reporter who asked him about geographical features in the area in relation to the HBO contest.
Sharman told CBC that he doesn’t actually watch Game of Thrones but knew quite quickly where the throne would be located after the reporter shared clues shared by HBO.
Fans have found thrones in and Beberibe, Brazil, Puzzlewood, England; Castillo de Atienza, Spain and Björklinden, Sweden. Clues to the location of the sixth and final throne are expected to be revealed later this week.
In the meantime, Sharman said he plans to finally watch the show after the whole experience, which he’ll be able to do once the eighth season premieres on HBO Canada and Bell’s Crave service on Sunday, April 14th.
Via: CBC
