News
PREVIOUS|

Here are the runtimes of each Game Thrones season 8 episode: report

Mar 11, 2019

7:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Game of Thrones white walkers

HBO accidentally lead a trail that revealed the runtimes of all six episodes of Game of Thrones season 8.

HBO released their programming schedule for the first two episodes of season 8. User Noselessman on Disqus discovered that they can learn more about season 8 by switching the numbers in the URL to each of the future episodes. By doing this Noselessman figured out the runtime of each of season 8’s episodes.

  • Season 8 Episode 1 – 54 minutes
  • Season 8 Episode 2 – 58 minutes
  • Season 8 Episode 3 – 60 minutes
  • Season 8 Episode 4 – 78 minutes
  • Season 8 Episode 5 – 80 minutes
  • Season 8 Episode 8 – 80 minutes

Each of the episodes gets progressively longer as the seasons prolongs. However, season 7’s finale came in at 80 minutes, with season 7 episode 6 featuring a runtime of 70 minutes.

The total runtime of season 8 will equal to six hours and 50 minutes. Note that without an official confirmation from HBO these runtimes might be incorrect. Which is just about the runtime of the first three Harry Potter films.

The first episode of season 8 premieres on April 14th.

Source: IGN

Related Articles

News

Mar 5, 2019

11:40 AM EDT

Game of Thrones’ season 8 official trailer is full of dragons

News

Dec 6, 2018

6:52 PM EDT

The latest Game of Throne trailer teases the series’ final season

News

Jan 14, 2019

3:11 PM EDT

Game of Thrones’ final season to hit Crave on April 14th

Comments