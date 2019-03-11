Here are the runtimes of each Game Thrones season 8 episode: report

HBO accidentally lead a trail that revealed the runtimes of all six episodes of Game of Thrones season 8.
HBO released their programming schedule for the first two episodes of season 8. User Noselessman on Disqus discovered that they can learn more about season 8 by switching the numbers in the URL to each of the future episodes. By doing this Noselessman figured out the runtime of each of season 8’s episodes.
- Season 8 Episode 1 – 54 minutes
- Season 8 Episode 2 – 58 minutes
- Season 8 Episode 3 – 60 minutes
- Season 8 Episode 4 – 78 minutes
- Season 8 Episode 5 – 80 minutes
- Season 8 Episode 8 – 80 minutes
Each of the episodes gets progressively longer as the seasons prolongs. However, season 7’s finale came in at 80 minutes, with season 7 episode 6 featuring a runtime of 70 minutes.
The total runtime of season 8 will equal to six hours and 50 minutes. Note that without an official confirmation from HBO these runtimes might be incorrect. Which is just about the runtime of the first three Harry Potter films.
The first episode of season 8 premieres on April 14th.
Source: IGN
