Here’s what’s leaving Crave in April 2019

While there is plenty of new content coming to Bell’s Crave in April, the streaming platform is also saying goodbye to a lot of its older programs. Movies like John Wick 2, Wonder Woman and Gifted are all leaving the service in April 2019.
The complete list of ‘last chance programming’ is below
- Eric Clapton: Planes, Trains & Eric (April 7th)
- 3 Generations (April 11th)
- John Wick 2 (April 11th)
- The Sun at Midnight (April 14th)
- Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to off the Wall (April 16th)
- Vegas Rat Rods (April 16th)
- The Up in Smoke Tour (April 19th)
- Gifted (April 19th)
- Rough Night (April 19th)
- Mune: Guardian of the Moon (April 25th)
- Wonder Woman (April 28th)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (April 30th)
- A Murderer Upstairs (April 30th)
- My Cousin Rahel (April 30th)
- Takedown: The DNA Of GSP (April 30th)
- The American (April 30th)
- The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (April 30th)
- Brothers (April 30th)
- Brazil (April 30th)
- Bullit (April 30th)
- Cool Hand Luke (April 30th)
- The Deer Hunter (April 30th)
- The Devil’s Own (April 30th)
- The Dirty Dozen (April 30th)
- The English Patient (April 30th)
- Evan Almighty (April 30th)
- Executive Decision (April 30th)
- Falling Down (April 30th)
- Groundhog Day (April 30th)
- How the West Was Won (April 30th)
- Intolerable Cruelty (April 30th)
- Lola (April 30th)
- London Boulevard (April 30th)
- Midnight Cowboy (April 30th)
- Money Train (April 30th)
- Music and Lyrics (April 30th)
- Obsessed (April 30th)
- The Pledge (April 30th)
- Righteous Kill (April 30th)
- Running on Empty (April 30th)
- Saving Silverman (April 30th)
- Seems Like Old Times (April 30th)
- Soul Plane (April 30th)
- Starman (April 30th)
- Stir Crazy (April 30th)
- Super (April 30th)
- The Sweetest Thing (April 30th)
- The Trailor of Panama (April 30th)
Comments