Canadians can now pre-register to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Fold

Canadians with a burning hole in their pocket can now pre-register to purchase Samsung’s first foldable display smartphone, the Galaxy Fold.
The South Korean electronics giant updated its samsung.com/ca domain to open pre-registration for the device, asking Canadian consumers to share their name, email, address and phone number if they want the chance to buy the handset first.
In an interview with The Verge at Mobile World Congress, a Samsung executive said the company plans to offer a concierge-like service to consumers interested in purchasing the Fold. In the same interview, the company also revealed launch supply of the Fold would be limited. It’s likely for those two reasons that the company is asking Canadians to pre-register to buy the handset.
No word yet, however, on how Samsung plans to price the Fold here in Canada.
In the U.S., the company plans to sell the Galaxy Fold for $1,980. At the time of writing, that price tag translates approximately to $2655 CAD.
Do you plan to purchase the Galaxy Fold once it’s available in Canada? Let us know in the comment section.
Source: Samsung
