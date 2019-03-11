One UI is now hitting Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app

Samsung’s One UI, the latest iteration of the company’s mobile user interface, is now hitting the Galaxy Wearable app. According to Android Police, it appears Samsung is rolling out the new interface with a server-side update.
Similar to other server-side updates, users can’t manually push the update to their devices. However, Android Police says that opening the app should apply the new interface without a client-side update.
The app now features a bottom navigation bar, a settings tab, watch faces and a menu that lets users switch between their other connected wearables or add new ones if they choose to. Samsung has also added a dark mode to the app, though there’s no way to change it to a lighter theme.
Samsung’s One UI is available on all Galaxy S10 smartphones as well as the Note 9 and S9 handsets, including in Canada. For mobile devices, One UI features a more intuitive design for easier one-handed access, a dark mode for the company’s stock app apps and new ‘Focus Blocks’ on the Bixby Home page, to make it easier to focus on tasks.
Source: Android Police
