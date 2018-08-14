Samsung has updated its Gear app and rebranded it ‘Galaxy Wearable.’
With the rebrand, the Galaxy Wearable app also brings two fundamental updates. First and most importantly, the Galaxy Wearable app now works with Android P.
A previous issue resulted in the Gear app not working with smartphones running Android P, resulting in any Gear product ceasing to function with any smartphone running Android P.
While Samsung hasn’t made any official announcements about the app working with Android P, comments on both Reddit and the Google Play Store indicate that Gear products now once again are compatible with Android P handsets.
The second major update in Samsung’s new Galaxy Wearable app is Samsung Pay.
Users have indicated on Reddit, the Google Play Store, as well as our very own @MobileSyrup Twitter account, that the update brings Samsung Pay to Gear smartwatches in Canada.
It appears Samsung’s Canadian community website indicates that only the Gear S3 and the Gear Sport received the Samsung Pay update.
For those who haven’t received received the notification on their Gear S3, check out the Gear Manager app and the Samsung Pay option should be available to download. Once downloaded on the watch, push and hold the top button on the Gear S3/ Sport device. Then the Samsung Pay logo should appear with a message to go to the handset. Once on, the handset downloads and installs GearPay by using the prompts. Next, load your information.
Samsung Pay on Gear products or as the community website calls it ‘Gear Pay,’ does not work with debit cards and is only compatible with credit cards.
Strangely enough while some users are reporting that they now have Samsung Pay, others state that the feature has disappeared. Those users are likely located in the U.S., however, as the feature was not originally available in Canada, as I noted in my Samsung Gear Sport review.
We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada for more information about Samsung bringing Samsung Pay to Gear smartwatches.
