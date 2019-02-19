More information about Google’s often-rumoured livestreaming game project will be revealed at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) next month in San Francisco, according to a recent invitation sent out by the tech giant.
It’s unclear what Google intends to show off at the event, with the invite including the tagline “gather round” along with a picture of a darkened hallway leading toward what looks like an exit.
Rumours have been circulating for a number of months now that Google is creating a subscription-based game streaming service similar to Sony’s PlayStation Now game livestreaming service. It’s unclear what will power this platform, with some rumours pointing to Google’s Chromecast or possibly even a video game console made by Google.
The streaming service’s current codename is ‘Yeti.’ Google is reportedly currently working to attract game developers to the platform.
Back in October of 2018, Google launched Project Stream in the United States, a technology that allowed games to be streamed directly through the tech giant’s Chrome web browser. Through a partnership with Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was featured in the experiment.
It will be interesting to see if Google’s livestreaming platform is able to find success, given how competitive the video game industry is. A few years ago, Apple made a half-hearted attempt at breaking into the video game industry with the 4th-generation Apple TV. Thought the set-top box could still be a viable game playing device, video games on the device have never really taken off.
GDC is set to run from March 18th to the 22nd.
Source: Polygon
